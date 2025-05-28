Left Menu

Operation 'Safe Wheels' Cracks Down on Delhi Vehicle Thefts

Delhi Police's Operation 'Safe Wheels' led to the recovery of 16 stolen vehicles and the arrest of 12 individuals, including three minors. The operation spanned six locations and involved multiple sub-operations to nab repeat offenders and recover stolen items, including a country-made pistol and cartridges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 20:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to tackle vehicle theft, the Delhi Police have successfully executed Operation 'Safe Wheels,' recovering 16 stolen vehicles. This effort culminated in the arrest of 12 individuals, among them three minors.

The coordinated drive, spearheaded by the Delhi Police, was divided into six sub-operations that took place across Sultanpuri, Rani Bagh, Ranhola, Paschim Vihar West, and Mundka. During the operation, authorities also seized a country-made pistol and two live cartridges.

Among those apprehended were known repeat offenders, including Sunil, Saurav Kumar, and Man Singh, the latter notorious for over 100 cases of auto theft. The police continue their efforts to combat organized vehicle theft rings in the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

