Czech Republic Accuses China of Cyber Espionage Amid Diplomatic Tensions

The Czech Republic has accused China of launching a "malicious cyber campaign" targeting the communication network of its Foreign Affairs ministry. The accusation, which China firmly rejected, marks a significant diplomatic strain between the two nations.

The cyber attacks reportedly began during the Czech Republic's EU presidency in 2022, attributed to the Chinese-linked espionage group APT31. In response, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky summoned the Chinese ambassador, highlighting the severe impact on bilateral relations and announcing a new, secured communication system implemented in 2024.

Despite China's embassy dismissing the claims as "microphone diplomacy," the incident has drawn international concern. NATO, the EU, and the U.S. have rallied in support of the Czech government, urging China to adhere to international cyberspace responsibilities.