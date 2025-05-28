Swift Justice: Latur Police Solve Double Murder in 12 Hours

A 32-year-old man has been swiftly apprehended by the police for allegedly murdering a differently-abled senior citizen and his wife in Latur district's Garsoli village, following a burglary gone awry. The chilling incident was solved within an impressive 12 hours.

According to the officials, the Local Crime Branch zeroed in on Pandit Kondiba Ravnkule, a resident with a criminal background, following the brutal attack on the couple. The accused reportedly assaulted the elderly woman with a pressure cooker, stone, and bricks, before throwing her husband into a well.

The crimes came to light on May 27, leading to a case being filed promptly. Under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Somay Munde, an investigation team was dispatched, tracing and arresting Ravnkule, who later confessed. The motive pointed to resentment and theft, as the woman's gold ornaments were stolen.

