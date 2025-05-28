Left Menu

Swift Justice: Latur Police Solve Double Murder in 12 Hours

A 32-year-old suspect, Pandit Kondiba Ravnkule, was swiftly arrested for allegedly murdering a differently-abled senior and his wife during a farmhouse burglary in Maharashtra's Latur district. Motivated by theft and past resentment, Ravnkule confessed to the crime within 12 hours of case registration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 28-05-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 21:20 IST
Swift Justice: Latur Police Solve Double Murder in 12 Hours
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 32-year-old man has been swiftly apprehended by the police for allegedly murdering a differently-abled senior citizen and his wife in Latur district's Garsoli village, following a burglary gone awry. The chilling incident was solved within an impressive 12 hours.

According to the officials, the Local Crime Branch zeroed in on Pandit Kondiba Ravnkule, a resident with a criminal background, following the brutal attack on the couple. The accused reportedly assaulted the elderly woman with a pressure cooker, stone, and bricks, before throwing her husband into a well.

The crimes came to light on May 27, leading to a case being filed promptly. Under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Somay Munde, an investigation team was dispatched, tracing and arresting Ravnkule, who later confessed. The motive pointed to resentment and theft, as the woman's gold ornaments were stolen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025