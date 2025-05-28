Left Menu

Assam Arms Licences: Empowerment or Controversy?

The Assam government plans to issue arms licences to indigenous people in vulnerable areas for security reasons. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced this decision, highlighting safety concerns amid regional tensions. Additionally, the cabinet approved land use for oil palm cultivation and collaborations for educational upgrades and energy projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 28-05-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 21:44 IST
Assam Arms Licences: Empowerment or Controversy?
The Assam government announced it will issue arms licences to indigenous communities residing in vulnerable and remote areas, in an effort to enhance their security, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed on Wednesday.

The decision was reached during a state cabinet meeting after reviewing longstanding demands from these communities for such permissions, especially in light of recent developments in Bangladesh and actions against suspected illegal foreigners.

Moreover, the cabinet broadened land access for oil palm cultivation and collaborated on significant educational and energy projects, signaling a multifaceted approach to state development alongside the controversial arms licence policy.

