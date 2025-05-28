Left Menu

Crackdown on Illicit Assets: J&K Police Attach Drug Peddlers' Houses

Jammu and Kashmir police have attached two thatched houses in Samba district, valued at about Rs six lakh, belonging to notorious drug peddlers under the NDPS Act. The property is alleged to have been illegally acquired. This action highlights efforts to combat the drug trade by targeting unlawful assets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 28-05-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 21:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to combat drug trafficking, Jammu and Kashmir police have taken decisive action by attaching two thatched houses in Samba district valued at approximately Rs six lakh. These properties allegedly belong to drug peddlers Bagh Ali and Kago in the Vijaypur tehsil of Rakh Barotian village.

The action was undertaken under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, following investigations into FIRs registered at Vijaypur police station in 2024 and 2025. These houses were identified as illegally acquired assets, contributing to efforts to dismantle the drug trade.

This strategic targeting of unlawful property underscores the ongoing commitment of the police to deter future offenders and disrupt the infrastructure supporting the drug trade, reinforcing their stance against narcotics-related crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

