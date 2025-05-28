Tragedy Strikes as Five Officers Plunge to Death in PoK

In a tragic incident, five police officers lost their lives on Wednesday after their vehicle plunged into a deep ravine in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir's Bagh district.

Local authorities confirmed the accident occurred in Las Dana, claiming the lives of Assistant Director of Police Zakir Awan, IG's reader Ali Bukhari, SHO Khai Gala Naveed, and Inspector Yasir Kayani.

The bodies have been transported to a local hospital while investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of this devastating accident, officials reported.

