Tragedy Strikes as Five Officers Plunge to Death in PoK
Five police officers, including prominent officials, were tragically killed when their vehicle fell into a ravine in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The incident occurred in the Bagh district, and the cause remains under investigation. The deceased have been moved to a nearby hospital for further procedures.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 28-05-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 22:36 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
In a tragic incident, five police officers lost their lives on Wednesday after their vehicle plunged into a deep ravine in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir's Bagh district.
Local authorities confirmed the accident occurred in Las Dana, claiming the lives of Assistant Director of Police Zakir Awan, IG's reader Ali Bukhari, SHO Khai Gala Naveed, and Inspector Yasir Kayani.
The bodies have been transported to a local hospital while investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of this devastating accident, officials reported.
(With inputs from agencies.)
