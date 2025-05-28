Left Menu

Voice of America: The End of an Era?

Voice of America, a broadcaster established in 1942 to combat Nazi propaganda, faces termination notices for its remaining 800 employees. This follows President Trump's order to dismantle its parent agency, USAGM, amidst accusations of bias. Previously, VOA reached 360 million weekly under authoritarian regimes.

Voice of America, an iconic media broadcaster established in 1942 to counter Nazi propaganda, is on the brink of closure. This week, termination notices are set to be issued to its 800 remaining employees, marking a potential end of an era for the U.S. Agency for Global Media's broadcasting arm.

The sweeping layoffs come months after President Donald Trump's directive to drastically reduce government-funded media agencies, including VOA's parent, USAGM. The restructuring reflects ongoing criticisms by some Republicans who accuse the outlet of liberal bias and advocate for its closure alongside broader government efficiency reforms.

Previously, VOA broadcasted in nearly 50 languages, reaching 360 million people globally, particularly in regions under authoritarian rule. Despite its significant reach, the agency has not managed to avoid the chopping block. Requests for comments from USAGM and the union representing VOA workers remain unanswered.

