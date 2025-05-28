Brazilian Undercover Operation Uncovers Deadly Gang Targeting Officials

Brazil's Federal Police have apprehended five suspects involved in a gang allegedly formed to target legislators and senior judges with assassination plots. Sources indicate a military officer and civilians were behind its creation, operating under the name C4 for the Command for hunting Communists, Corrupt people, and Criminals.

A document obtained during raids shows C4 charged 250,000 reais for targeting judiciary officials and 150,000 reais for senators, utilizing rifles, explosives, and prostitutes as bait. It's uncertain if any Brazilian officials were harmed, but probes began following the murder of a lawyer in Cuiaba, Mato Grosso state.

In efforts to dismantle the gang, Federal Police executed six search and seizure operations across three Brazilian states. Among those under investigation is a retired colonel, in custody since the previous year, for suspected involvement in the lawyer's murder case.

(With inputs from agencies.)