Harvard's International Crisis: Students Caught in Trump Administration's Crossfire

Alfred Williamson's summer departure to Denmark was tinged with uncertainty as the Welsh student at Harvard University fears he might not return. Such is the predicament faced by thousands of international students amidst U.S. President Donald Trump's conflict with the Ivy League institution.

This confrontation has led to a contentious move by the Trump administration to prevent Harvard from enrolling international students, with many reluctant to voice concerns for fear of being singled out. Williamson expressed his resolve to stand up, stating, "When people start to self-silence, we are no longer living in a democracy."

The administration recently canceled Harvard's ability to enrol foreign students, heightening anxieties and sparking a lawsuit from the university. Harvard, backed by Williamson and others, argues that international students are essential, but the future remains uncertain as the dispute unfolds in court.

(With inputs from agencies.)