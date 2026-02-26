Left Menu

Cultural Innovations at Anant National University: A Fusion of Art and Education

Anant National University transformed its campus into a cultural nexus with the 4th WITH Festival and the first Anant Student Fest in February 2026. The events, filled with art and student innovation, highlighted diverse artistry and fostered dialogue, blending academic philosophy with real-world creativity.

Ahmedabad | Updated: 26-02-2026 17:14 IST
Anant National University recently turned its campus into a vibrant cultural hub, hosting the 4th edition of the WITH Festival and the inaugural Anant Student Fest (ASF) from February 20-22, 2026. These events offered a platform for artistic expression, student innovation, and facilitated cross-cultural exchanges.

Themed 'Borders Fade, Art Resonates', the WITH Festival brought together creative global storytellers who interact at the intersection of art, technology, and social impact. It featured diverse artistry, including martial arts dance, Baul and dotara performances, and techno music, celebrating both local and international narratives while encouraging collaboration across communities.

The ASF showcased student creativity through competitions and exhibitions. The fest included theatre, dance, music, and fashion contests, artisan crafts, and immersive experiences, reflecting Anant's education philosophy by integrating art, community knowledge, and technology. These festivals exemplified the university's commitment to blending education with creative practice.

