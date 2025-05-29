Influencer Brothers Charged in the UK: The Legal Tangle of the Tate Siblings

Influencers and former kickboxers Andrew and Tristan Tate have been criminally charged in Britain, according to a statement released by prosecutors on Wednesday.

The charges against the Tates, who hold dual citizenship in the US and UK, include serious offenses such as rape and human trafficking. These developments come after their previous arrest in Romania, where they faced similar allegations.

The UK charges, which date back to 2012-2015, mark the first time the Crown Prosecution Service has confirmed legal action against them. Meanwhile, Romanian courts have approved their extradition once their court proceedings in Romania conclude.

(With inputs from agencies.)