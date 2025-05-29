Supreme Court's Landmark Rulings on Trump's Controversial Policies

The U.S. Supreme Court has been pivotal in shaping the fate of numerous executive orders and policies put forth by President Donald Trump since he resumed office in January. This article examines the various cases handled by the court, shedding light on their implications.

Key issues have included Trump's transgender military ban, which allowed the discharge of transgender troops, as the court enabled the administration to proceed despite ongoing legal challenges. Another high-profile case involved the proposed restriction on birthright citizenship, which would alter the interpretation of the Constitution's 14th Amendment but has faced significant judicial resistance.

Challenges to deportations, notably affecting Venezuelan migrants, and the revocation of temporary protected status were also addressed, with the court taking up multiple legal disputes regarding their execution. Furthermore, disputes over firings related to federal labor boards and cuts to teacher training grants highlight broader controversies concerning federal governance and policy implementation under Trump's administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)