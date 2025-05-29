Judge Challenges Trump's Deportation Move Against Columbia Activist

A U.S. federal judge has questioned the constitutionality of the Trump administration's attempt to deport Columbia student Mahmoud Khalil, citing the vague nature of the immigration law used. U.S. District Judge Michael Farbiarz noted on Wednesday that this provision of law, Section 1227, left people unaware of potential deportation risks.

Khalil's detainment followed the revocation of his green card due to his involvement in pro-Palestinian protests at U.S. universities after the recent escalation in the Israel-Palestine conflict. The case has ignited debates over First Amendment rights, and the judge has temporarily barred Khalil's deportation.

Meanwhile, civil rights groups argue that Khalil's detention represents an unlawful retaliation against his political beliefs. Khalil's legal team is swiftly preparing further arguments for the court. His case echoes others where Middle Eastern students were freed while challenging their deportation.

