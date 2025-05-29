Left Menu

Judge Challenges Trump's Deportation Move Against Columbia Activist

A U.S. federal judge has ruled that the Trump administration's attempt to deport Columbia University student Mahmoud Khalil, a pro-Palestinian activist, may be unconstitutional due to vague legal provisions. Khalil's detention and potential deportation raise questions about the violation of First Amendment rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 04:26 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 04:26 IST
A U.S. federal judge has questioned the constitutionality of the Trump administration's attempt to deport Columbia student Mahmoud Khalil, citing the vague nature of the immigration law used. U.S. District Judge Michael Farbiarz noted on Wednesday that this provision of law, Section 1227, left people unaware of potential deportation risks.

Khalil's detainment followed the revocation of his green card due to his involvement in pro-Palestinian protests at U.S. universities after the recent escalation in the Israel-Palestine conflict. The case has ignited debates over First Amendment rights, and the judge has temporarily barred Khalil's deportation.

Meanwhile, civil rights groups argue that Khalil's detention represents an unlawful retaliation against his political beliefs. Khalil's legal team is swiftly preparing further arguments for the court. His case echoes others where Middle Eastern students were freed while challenging their deportation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

