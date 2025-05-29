Visa Revocations of Chinese Students as U.S. Escalates Immigration Tensions
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced plans to revoke visas of Chinese students connected to the Chinese Communist Party or critical fields. The Trump administration aims to enhance visa scrutiny amid increasing tensions with China, which contributes to a decline in Chinese students in the U.S.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 05:08 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 05:08 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced on Wednesday that the United States is set to revoke visas for Chinese students, particularly those affiliated with the Chinese Communist Party or engaged in sensitive academic fields.
This move is part of President Donald Trump's broader immigration strategy, which includes intensified deportation efforts and rigorous visa criteria reviews.
The action takes place against the backdrop of escalating trade tensions between the U.S. and China and has led to a decrease in Chinese international students in the U.S. from 370,000 in 2019 to 277,000 in 2024.
