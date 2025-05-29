Russian Defense Counters Ukrainian Drone Assault

Russian air defense forces successfully neutralized three Ukrainian drones aimed at Moscow, the city's mayor confirmed early Thursday morning. The incident marks continued aerial tensions between the two nations.

Moscow's Mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, used the Telegram app to communicate that one drone had hit a residential structure on a key road in southern Moscow, fortunately resulting in no casualties or significant damage.

The Russian military announced it intercepted nearly 300 drones across several regions on Tuesday night. Sobyanin emphasized that over two dozen drones targeted for Moscow were successfully repelled, underscoring persistent security challenges.