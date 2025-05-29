Left Menu

Russian Defense Counters Ukrainian Drone Assault

Russian air defense intercepted three Ukrainian drones targeting Moscow, causing no casualties. Mayor Sobyanin reported a minor impact on a city thoroughfare. The military's broader efforts downed almost 300 drones across various regions, highlighting ongoing tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 05:17 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 05:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russian air defense forces successfully neutralized three Ukrainian drones aimed at Moscow, the city's mayor confirmed early Thursday morning. The incident marks continued aerial tensions between the two nations.

Moscow's Mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, used the Telegram app to communicate that one drone had hit a residential structure on a key road in southern Moscow, fortunately resulting in no casualties or significant damage.

The Russian military announced it intercepted nearly 300 drones across several regions on Tuesday night. Sobyanin emphasized that over two dozen drones targeted for Moscow were successfully repelled, underscoring persistent security challenges.

