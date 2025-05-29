Left Menu

Mexico's Judicial Elections: Democracy at Risk or a Fight Against Corruption?

Mexico is set to vote in its first judicial elections amid concerns of democratic decay and corruption. With over 7,700 candidates vying for more than 2,600 positions, the elections aim to reform the judiciary but face criticism for potentially politicizing the courts and weakening checks and balances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mexicocity | Updated: 29-05-2025 10:00 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 10:00 IST
Mexico will embark on a groundbreaking venture this Sunday as citizens cast their votes in the nation's inaugural judicial elections. The contentious debate centers on whether electing judges will result in further democratic erosion or eliminate pervasive corruption and impunity within the courts.

This pivotal vote occurs at a time when power has been increasingly consolidated within the office of the popular president, while organized crime continues to exert considerable political influence throughout the country. Critics express concern that electing judges might compromise the judiciary's independence, aligning courts with the ruling party.

Previously, judicial positions were attained through merit. Now, an unprecedented 7,700 candidates vie for over 2,600 judicial posts, including the Supreme Court. This reform, spearheaded by former President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, limits the Supreme Court's power and sets up a disciplinary tribunal, raising questions about its impact on democracy.

