Left Menu

Russia Seeks Binding Peace Mechanisms in Ukraine Conflict

Russia is proposing legally binding mechanisms to ensure the Ukraine conflict will not restart, emphasizing the need to address the conflict's root causes. The Russian foreign ministry conveyed this stance, indicating Kyiv's awareness of Moscow's conditions for a final settlement, through a TASS news report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 29-05-2025 11:19 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 11:19 IST
Russia Seeks Binding Peace Mechanisms in Ukraine Conflict
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia is advocating for legally binding mechanisms to ensure the Ukraine conflict does not reignite, according to statements from the Russian foreign ministry conveyed through state news agency TASS on Thursday.

The foreign ministry has emphasized that any final settlement must address and eliminate the root causes of the conflict. Kyiv, the ministry stated, is already aware of Moscow's firm position on this matter.

The pursuit of such mechanisms is a part of Russia's broader peace proposals, which are aimed at achieving lasting peace through comprehensive agreements, reflecting the urgency Moscow places on resolving the fundamental issues underlying the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025