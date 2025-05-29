Russia is advocating for legally binding mechanisms to ensure the Ukraine conflict does not reignite, according to statements from the Russian foreign ministry conveyed through state news agency TASS on Thursday.

The foreign ministry has emphasized that any final settlement must address and eliminate the root causes of the conflict. Kyiv, the ministry stated, is already aware of Moscow's firm position on this matter.

The pursuit of such mechanisms is a part of Russia's broader peace proposals, which are aimed at achieving lasting peace through comprehensive agreements, reflecting the urgency Moscow places on resolving the fundamental issues underlying the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)