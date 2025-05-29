Left Menu

China's Military Engages at Shangri-La Dialogue

A delegation from China's People's Liberation Army National Defence University will participate in the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore. Spanning from May 29 to June 2, the event allows military and civilian exchanges, as announced by Ministry spokesperson Zhang Xiaogang.

Updated: 29-05-2025 12:54 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 12:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A delegation from China's People's Liberation Army National Defence University is set to participate in the upcoming Shangri-La Dialogue, Asia's leading security forum, hosted in Singapore.

The forum, scheduled from May 29 to June 2, presents an opportunity for crucial exchanges between military and civilian leaders.

This information was confirmed by the spokesperson for China's defense ministry, Zhang Xiaogang, during a recent press conference.

(With inputs from agencies.)

