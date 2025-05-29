China's Military Engages at Shangri-La Dialogue
A delegation from China's People's Liberation Army National Defence University will participate in the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore. Spanning from May 29 to June 2, the event allows military and civilian exchanges, as announced by Ministry spokesperson Zhang Xiaogang.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 29-05-2025 12:54 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 12:54 IST
- Country:
- China
A delegation from China's People's Liberation Army National Defence University is set to participate in the upcoming Shangri-La Dialogue, Asia's leading security forum, hosted in Singapore.
The forum, scheduled from May 29 to June 2, presents an opportunity for crucial exchanges between military and civilian leaders.
This information was confirmed by the spokesperson for China's defense ministry, Zhang Xiaogang, during a recent press conference.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Changi Airport's Terminal 5: Singapore's Leap into the Future of Air Travel
A New Era Takes Flight: Singapore's Changi Airport Terminal 5 Expansion
Record-Breaking Profits for Singapore Airlines Amid Strategic Merger Gains
Singapore Navigates Tariff Negotiations for Pharmaceutical Exports
Safeguarding Tamil: A Call to Keep the Language Alive in Singapore