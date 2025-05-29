Mysterious Death of Undertrial in Bihar Jail
An undertrial prisoner, Nakshe Ali, from Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, died under unclear circumstances at Kaimur district jail in Bihar. Local police received information that the inmate was found unconscious and transported him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A post-mortem has been ordered.
A mysterious death has occurred in Kaimur district jail in Bihar, where an undertrial prisoner passed away under unexplained circumstances, officials reported on Thursday.
The deceased, Nakshe Ali, hailed from Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh. According to Bhabhua Sub-Divisional Police Officer Shivshankar Kumar, the incident unfolded on Wednesday evening. Authorities were alerted when the inmate was discovered unconscious within the prison facility.
Despite being rushed to the closest government hospital, Ali was declared dead by medical professionals. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death.
