Israel's Settlement Expansion Sparks Tension in West Bank

Israel announced plans on Thursday to set up 22 new Jewish settlements in the West Bank, including formalizing outposts built without government approval. This move has met international disapproval due to its perceived illegality and potential to hinder peace efforts. Concurrently, Israeli airstrikes in Gaza resulted in the death of 12 Palestinians overnight, health officials reported.

During the 1967 Mideast war, Israel captured the West Bank, Gaza, and east Jerusalem, territories Palestinians seek for statehood. Most nations view Israeli settlements as illegal and an impediment to resolving the long-standing Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz emphasized that the decision strengthens Israel's claim to the land and undercuts Palestinian aspirations.

Settlement construction has accelerated in recent years, limiting Palestinian zones within the West Bank and diminishing their hopes for a future state. Calls to reestablish settlements in Gaza, vacated in 2005, raise ethical and legal concerns about forced population displacement. The persistent conflict, reignited by Hamas' October attack, continues to claim lives in Gaza amid Israeli military responses.

