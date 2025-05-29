Israel Approves Controversial New Settlements in West Bank

This week, Israel's government has given the green light to 22 new Jewish settlements in the occupied-West Bank, deepening the rift with some global allies. The announcement by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has raised international eyebrows, especially amidst Palestinian aspirations for an independent state.

The Defense Ministry noted that the plan includes legalizing existing outposts and establishing new settlements. Approximately 700,000 Israeli settlers are already living in the West Bank and East Jerusalem—territories seized in the 1967 war. East Jerusalem's annexation remains unrecognized by most countries, with the West Bank's status still under contentious debate.

International backlash is mounting, with several European nations demanding an end to the ongoing Gaza conflict. Britain, France, and Canada have voiced the possibility of sanctions if settlement expansion persists. The recent developments have further fueled regional tensions, with the Palestinian leadership denouncing the move as a barrier to peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)