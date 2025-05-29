Left Menu

U.S. House Approves Landmark Immigration Enforcement Bill

The U.S. House has passed a significant tax and spending bill, dedicating around $150 billion to immigration enforcement. This includes funding for a border wall and new immigration officers, and imposes new fees on asylum applications. The bill moves to the Senate amid concerns over the federal deficit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 15:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. House of Representatives has approved a groundbreaking tax and spending bill, allocating approximately $150 billion towards enhancing immigration enforcement. This historic measure targets fulfilling former President Donald Trump's vision of extensive deportations and further securing the U.S.-Mexico border.

The bill provisions include funding for 10,000 new immigration enforcement officers and $46.5 billion for constructing a border wall, besides introducing new fees on asylum and humanitarian applications, aiming to bolster immigration controls.

As the bill heads to the Senate, fiscal concerns are raised over its impact on the federal deficit, projected to grow by trillions. Additionally, the bill ties into broader debates on Medicaid cuts and the efficacy of border measures, as migration numbers decrease.

(With inputs from agencies.)

