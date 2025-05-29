Erdogan's Diplomatic Dance: Paving the Path to Peace
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan expressed optimism about Russia's proposal for peace talks with Ukraine in Istanbul. He emphasized the importance of dialogue and diplomacy in resolving the conflict and highlighted Ankara's active role in facilitating discussions between the two nations to achieve lasting peace.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has voiced optimism regarding Russia's initiative to conduct renewed peace talks with Ukraine in Istanbul, scheduled for June 2. This development, Erdogan stated, elevates Ankara's aspirations for peace, cautioning against underestimating the significance of the proposed discussions.
While addressing reporters aboard a flight from Azerbaijan, Erdogan emphasized Turkey's ongoing engagement with both Russia and Ukraine. He noted the recent surge in diplomatic efforts as a crucial opportunity to establish enduring peace between the nations.
'The pathway to resolution involves increased dialogue and diplomacy,' Erdogan reiterated, emphasizing Turkey's commitment to leveraging its diplomatic influence to foster peace, a statement released by his office confirmed.
