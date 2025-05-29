Erdogan's Diplomatic Dance: Paving the Path to Peace

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has voiced optimism regarding Russia's initiative to conduct renewed peace talks with Ukraine in Istanbul, scheduled for June 2. This development, Erdogan stated, elevates Ankara's aspirations for peace, cautioning against underestimating the significance of the proposed discussions.

While addressing reporters aboard a flight from Azerbaijan, Erdogan emphasized Turkey's ongoing engagement with both Russia and Ukraine. He noted the recent surge in diplomatic efforts as a crucial opportunity to establish enduring peace between the nations.

'The pathway to resolution involves increased dialogue and diplomacy,' Erdogan reiterated, emphasizing Turkey's commitment to leveraging its diplomatic influence to foster peace, a statement released by his office confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)