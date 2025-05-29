Left Menu

Father of Nine Arrested: The Unconventional Life of a Bengaluru Thief

A 36-year-old man, Babajaan, turned to theft to support his three wives and nine children. Arrested in Bengaluru, police recovered gold, silver, and cash from him. A case has been registered at Electronic City police station, linking him to eight theft cases. Babajaan managed households across three locations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-05-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 16:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 36-year-old man named Babajaan was taken into custody in Bengaluru after resorting to theft as a means to provide for his expansive family, which includes three wives and nine children, according to police reports released on Thursday.

Authorities disclosed the recovery of 188 grams of gold ornaments, 550 grams of silver ornaments, and Rs 1,500 in cash from Babajaan. The items have been linked to eight different theft cases reported in the area. A formal case has been filed at the Electronic City police station.

Police officials noted that Babajaan's familial responsibilities, spread across multiple locations including Shikaripalya, Chikkaballapura, and Srirangapatna, drove him to a life of crime, turning him into a professional thief in order to meet the needs of his large family.

