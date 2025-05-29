Amidst Tensions: BSF Chief's Strategic Visit to Poonch
BSF DG Daljit Singh Chaudhary visited shelling-affected areas in Poonch, J&K, ahead of Home Minister Amit Shah's visit. His assessment covered damage to religious sites and civilian areas, following Pakistan's shelling. The visit follows Operation Sindoor, India's precision strikes against terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan, which propelled a military confrontation.
Director General of the Border Security Force (BSF), Daljit Singh Chaudhary, conducted a strategic visit to Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, assessing the aftermath of recent Pakistani shelling in the region.
The visit preceded Union Home Minister Amit Shah's planned trip, where Shah will engage with affected communities and BSF personnel. As part of the assessment, Chaudhary inspected the damage to local religious sites, reflecting the area's vulnerability during the Indo-Pak skirmishes.
This visit stems from the recent Operation Sindoor, where India's precise military action targeted terrorist hubs across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. It signaled a critical response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, ending after four days with a mutual ceasefire understanding.
