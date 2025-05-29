Left Menu

Amidst Tensions: BSF Chief's Strategic Visit to Poonch

BSF DG Daljit Singh Chaudhary visited shelling-affected areas in Poonch, J&K, ahead of Home Minister Amit Shah's visit. His assessment covered damage to religious sites and civilian areas, following Pakistan's shelling. The visit follows Operation Sindoor, India's precision strikes against terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan, which propelled a military confrontation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 29-05-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 16:55 IST
Amidst Tensions: BSF Chief's Strategic Visit to Poonch
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Director General of the Border Security Force (BSF), Daljit Singh Chaudhary, conducted a strategic visit to Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, assessing the aftermath of recent Pakistani shelling in the region.

The visit preceded Union Home Minister Amit Shah's planned trip, where Shah will engage with affected communities and BSF personnel. As part of the assessment, Chaudhary inspected the damage to local religious sites, reflecting the area's vulnerability during the Indo-Pak skirmishes.

This visit stems from the recent Operation Sindoor, where India's precise military action targeted terrorist hubs across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. It signaled a critical response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, ending after four days with a mutual ceasefire understanding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025