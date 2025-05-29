Crackdown on Fake Fertiliser Factories in Rajasthan
Rajasthan Agriculture Minister Kirodi Lal Meena has launched an investigation into factories in the Kishangarh region of Ajmer for producing fake fertilisers. A surprise check revealed that many factories are manufacturing and supplying counterfeit fertilisers to farmers, deceiving them with fraudulent products under various brand names.
Rajasthan Agriculture Minister Kirodi Lal Meena has intensified efforts against counterfeit fertiliser factories in Ajmer's Kishangarh area. The minister's unannounced inspection at one such factory revealed active production and storage of fake fertilisers.
Meena identified several plants producing spurious fertilisers, such as DAP and SSP, and misleading farmers with deceptive branding. He outlined comprehensive investigations to target these operations.
The surprise investigation uncovered raw materials and packaged fake fertiliser bags, drawing concerns over farmer exploitation. The minister called for strict scrutiny, emphasising the longstanding nature of these fraudulent operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
