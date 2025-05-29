Left Menu

Crackdown on Fake Fertiliser Factories in Rajasthan

Rajasthan Agriculture Minister Kirodi Lal Meena has launched an investigation into factories in the Kishangarh region of Ajmer for producing fake fertilisers. A surprise check revealed that many factories are manufacturing and supplying counterfeit fertilisers to farmers, deceiving them with fraudulent products under various brand names.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaip6ur | Updated: 29-05-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 17:38 IST
Crackdown on Fake Fertiliser Factories in Rajasthan
Kirodi Lal Meena

Rajasthan Agriculture Minister Kirodi Lal Meena has intensified efforts against counterfeit fertiliser factories in Ajmer's Kishangarh area. The minister's unannounced inspection at one such factory revealed active production and storage of fake fertilisers.

Meena identified several plants producing spurious fertilisers, such as DAP and SSP, and misleading farmers with deceptive branding. He outlined comprehensive investigations to target these operations.

The surprise investigation uncovered raw materials and packaged fake fertiliser bags, drawing concerns over farmer exploitation. The minister called for strict scrutiny, emphasising the longstanding nature of these fraudulent operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025