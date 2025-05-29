Manipur Officials Vow to Prevent Future Security Lapses at Gwaltabi
Manipur's Chief Secretary Prashant Kumar Singh assured that actions will prevent incidents like Gwaltabi's, where a bus's windshield bearing the state's name was covered, sparking protests. He emphasized a commitment to Manipur's integrity, highlighting the Shirui festival's success and promising thorough inquiry and action against any responsible.
- Country:
- India
Amidst protests over a controversial security incident in Gwaltabi, Manipur Chief Secretary Prashant Kumar Singh assured on Thursday that measures would be taken to prevent such occurrences. A bus's windshield, bearing the state's name, was allegedly covered, leading to significant backlash.
Singh emphasized the administration's commitment to Manipur's integrity, reflecting on the successful Shirui festival, which saw vast engagement from various communities despite the incident. He highlighted that a thorough inquiry is forthcoming.
Addressing the media with Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh, he also mentioned the establishment of an Inquiry Committee by the Governor to probe the matter. Singh reiterated the essentiality of maintaining public order and promised action against those found responsible.
(With inputs from agencies.)
