Tragic Collision: Three Lives Lost in Madhya Pradesh Accident

Three individuals lost their lives in a tragic road accident in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district. The fatal incident occurred when a speeding SUV, owned by the police department, collided with a motorcycle on Thursday morning.

The mishap took place at 6 AM near Mara village, under the jurisdiction of Narsinghgarh police post. City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Abhishek Tiwari identified the victims as Chandan Ahirwar, 26, Sonu Ahirwar, 25, and Sandeep Ahirwar, 24. All were heading back to their native Bado Pahad village after attending a wedding in Jerath.

The SUV, bearing registration number MP-03 A 8643, struck the motorcycle with such force that the victims died on the spot. The driver abandoned the vehicle and fled. Law enforcement is currently working to locate and apprehend the suspect.

