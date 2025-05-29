Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Three Lives Lost in Madhya Pradesh Accident

Three individuals from the Ahirwar family were killed instantly when a police department SUV collided with their motorcycle in Damoh district, Madhya Pradesh. The incident occurred early Thursday morning near Mara village. The driver fled, and efforts are underway to apprehend him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Damoh | Updated: 29-05-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 18:24 IST
Tragic Collision: Three Lives Lost in Madhya Pradesh Accident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Three individuals lost their lives in a tragic road accident in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district. The fatal incident occurred when a speeding SUV, owned by the police department, collided with a motorcycle on Thursday morning.

The mishap took place at 6 AM near Mara village, under the jurisdiction of Narsinghgarh police post. City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Abhishek Tiwari identified the victims as Chandan Ahirwar, 26, Sonu Ahirwar, 25, and Sandeep Ahirwar, 24. All were heading back to their native Bado Pahad village after attending a wedding in Jerath.

The SUV, bearing registration number MP-03 A 8643, struck the motorcycle with such force that the victims died on the spot. The driver abandoned the vehicle and fled. Law enforcement is currently working to locate and apprehend the suspect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025