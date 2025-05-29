Left Menu

Kosovo Businesses Obstruct Roads Over Soaring Power Prices

Business owners in Kosovo blocked roads in protest against a regulatory change mandating power purchase from the open market, drastically increasing electricity bills. Companies with over 50 employees or a turnover of more than €10 million will no longer receive subsidies, affecting the region's historically low power rates.

Hundreds of Kosovo business owners took to the streets on Thursday, blocking roads leading into Pristina to voice their discontent over a steep increase in power prices. This comes after a regulatory shift required them to purchase electricity from the open market, potentially tripling their bills.

Under the new rules set by the energy regulator, from June 1, businesses with more than 50 employees or a turnover exceeding €10 million will lose government subsidies that help maintain lower power rates. As a result, Kosovo's energy costs, traditionally among the cheapest in Europe, are set to spike.

The protest highlights growing tension between business owners and regulatory authorities as it impacts the financial viability of numerous enterprises in the region, prompting calls for urgent intervention to mitigate the economic blow.

