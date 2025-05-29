Congress Demands Shah's Resignation Over Pahalgam Security Lapses

The Jammu and Kashmir Congress has called for the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah, citing alleged security lapses that preceded a terrorist attack in Pahalgam. The party has questioned the silence of BJP leadership on controversial comments made by its officials, including Jagdish Devda and Vijay Shah.

Party working president Raman Bhalla highlighted the security issues during Shah's visit, holding the ministry responsible for the lapse that led to the massacre of tourists and demanding Shah's accountability through his resignation.

Bhalla emphasized the need for a comprehensive relief package for border residents affected by recent shelling. He urged the government to focus on rebuilding trust in border areas by forming Dogra and border battalions as confidence-building measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)