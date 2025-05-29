Left Menu

Massive Heroin Bust in Assam: Rs 10 Crore Seized

In Karbi Anglong district, Assam, police apprehended two individuals and seized heroin worth over Rs 10 crore. The drugs were discovered during a routine check on a truck. The suspects, identified as Wajir Singh and Tarcham Singh, are believed to be part of a larger drug network.

Updated: 29-05-2025 18:42 IST
Massive Heroin Bust in Assam: Rs 10 Crore Seized
In a significant drug bust, Assam police seized heroin valued at over Rs 10 crore in the Karbi Anglong district on Thursday. Two individuals, Wajir Singh and Tarcham Singh, were arrested in connection with the case.

The police discovered the substantial haul during a routine inspection of a truck from Dimapur at Khatkhati village. The heroin, weighing 9.925 kilograms, had been cleverly concealed within the vehicle's dashboard.

Authorities suspect the duo may be operatives within a larger drug trafficking network. Investigations are underway to dismantle the possibly extensive supply chain, according to the police officer.

