Massive Heroin Bust in Assam: Rs 10 Crore Seized

In a significant drug bust, Assam police seized heroin valued at over Rs 10 crore in the Karbi Anglong district on Thursday. Two individuals, Wajir Singh and Tarcham Singh, were arrested in connection with the case.

The police discovered the substantial haul during a routine inspection of a truck from Dimapur at Khatkhati village. The heroin, weighing 9.925 kilograms, had been cleverly concealed within the vehicle's dashboard.

Authorities suspect the duo may be operatives within a larger drug trafficking network. Investigations are underway to dismantle the possibly extensive supply chain, according to the police officer.

