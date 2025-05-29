Tragedy Strikes: Wedding Celebration Ends in Fatal Shooting

A tragic incident unfolded during a wedding procession in Jharkhand's Chatra district as a teenager was killed in an alleged celebratory firing. Abhisekh Kumar, 19, from Bihar's Gaya district, suffered bullet wounds to the neck and hand, leading to his untimely death.

The police reported that the unfortunate event took place late on Wednesday in Barwa Kochwa village and led to the arrest of Vikram Kumar, 20, and Sumit Kumar, 21. Both individuals were part of the wedding 'baraat' and hailed from the same area as the victim.

According to the authorities, the pistol used in the firing was seized, and a case has been registered. An investigation into the matter has commenced, with the village now under a cloud of mourning.

(With inputs from agencies.)