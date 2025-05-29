Left Menu

Supreme Court Declines to Ban Overnight Stays in Core Tiger Reserve Areas

The Supreme Court of India refused a plea to stop overnight tourist stays in core tiger reserve areas, citing potential impacts on local livelihoods. The court is considering allowing the National Tiger Conservation Authority to issue conservation directives. A uniform national policy on tiger reserve management is being sought.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 19:18 IST
Supreme Court Declines to Ban Overnight Stays in Core Tiger Reserve Areas
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant decision, the Supreme Court of India has refused to entertain a plea aimed at banning overnight tourist stays in the core areas of the country's tiger reserves. The bench, led by Chief Justice B. R. Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih, expressed concern that such restrictions might negatively impact local communities dependent on tourism.

The plea raised environmental concerns, specifically the ecological balance disruption due to increased vehicular traffic resulting from overnight stays. However, the court emphasized the need for a uniform approach to managing tiger reserves, which includes regulating vehicle movements in these sensitive areas.

The court is deliberating whether to empower the National Tiger Conservation Authority with the authority to set conservation guidelines. This issue gained attention following an incident in Maharashtra's Umred-Pauni-Karhandla Sanctuary, where tourist vehicles blocked a tigress and her cubs. Meanwhile, discussions are ongoing regarding the Central Bureau of Investigation's enquiry into illegal activities in the Corbett Tiger Reserve.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025