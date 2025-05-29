Supreme Court Slams Haryana Over Mining Mafia: A Call for Accountability
The Supreme Court criticized Haryana's government for inaction against the mining mafia, violating forest laws in the Aravallis. The court insisted on accountability from state officials, specifically the chief secretary, demanding a comprehensive report by July 16. The case highlights environmental damage and alleged collusion with local political entities.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court issued a sharp rebuke to the Haryana government on Thursday for its failure to act against the mining mafia, accused of illegal stone transportation from Nuh's Aravallis to Rajasthan. Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih expressed dissatisfaction with the state's deflective affidavit.
Citing a report from the Central Empowered Committee, the court addressed unauthorized road construction by the mafia, allegedly with government collusion, for stone transport. The case traces back to a petition from Basai Meo villagers, stressing the ecological harm and administrative negligence.
The court mandated the chief secretary to report on actions against culpable officials by July 16, warning of severe repercussions for further derelictions. The committee's report emphasized extensive violations of conservation laws, citing non-cooperation from senior officials and potential political collusion.
