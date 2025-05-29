Left Menu

Crackdown on Bareilly's Fake Document Syndicate

Authorities in Bareilly have dismantled a major fake document racket operated by Mukesh Dewal. Seized items include equipment for producing counterfeit Aadhaar and Ayushman cards. Dewal evaded capture and is being pursued by the police following a raid by Military Intelligence and local police at his Jan Seva Kendra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 29-05-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 20:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A significant fake document racket in Bareilly has been dismantled by a joint effort between Military Intelligence and local police, officials confirmed on Thursday.

The raid led to the seizure of various equipment used to forge Aadhaar cards, Ayushman cards, and educational certificates. Mukesh Dewal, the main accused, operated his illegal activities from Maheshpur village under the guise of Jan Seva Kendra and Lokvani Kendra.

Despite escaping arrest during the raid, Dewal is now the subject of an ongoing police hunt, with a case registered against him under multiple legal provisions, including the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Aadhaar Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

