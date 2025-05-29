Crackdown on Bareilly's Fake Document Syndicate

A significant fake document racket in Bareilly has been dismantled by a joint effort between Military Intelligence and local police, officials confirmed on Thursday.

The raid led to the seizure of various equipment used to forge Aadhaar cards, Ayushman cards, and educational certificates. Mukesh Dewal, the main accused, operated his illegal activities from Maheshpur village under the guise of Jan Seva Kendra and Lokvani Kendra.

Despite escaping arrest during the raid, Dewal is now the subject of an ongoing police hunt, with a case registered against him under multiple legal provisions, including the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Aadhaar Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)