MHA Grants One-Rank Honorary Promotion to CAPF & Assam Rifles Retirees

In a landmark welfare measure aimed at honoring decades of dedicated service by personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and the Assam Rifles (AR), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has introduced a new scheme to confer an honorary rank—one level higher—on retiring personnel below officer rank, on the day of their superannuation.

The decision, announced under the guidance of Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah and aligned with the vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, reflects the government’s commitment to recognizing and uplifting the morale, pride, and dignity of frontline personnel who serve the nation with integrity and discipline.

A Symbolic Yet Powerful Tribute

The new scheme will apply to all personnel retiring in the ranks from Constable to Sub-Inspector in the CAPFs and equivalent ranks in the Assam Rifles, with the honorary promotion being purely symbolic—no financial or pensionary benefits will be linked to it.

However, officials emphasize that the initiative is deeply rooted in respect and institutional recognition, serving as a token of gratitude for years of selfless service.

“The conferment of this honorary rank is a gesture of pride—allowing our retiring jawans to hold their heads high, knowing that their commitment is recognized at the highest level,” said a senior MHA official.

CAPFs and Assam Rifles: Covered Forces

This welfare initiative will benefit retiring personnel from the following forces:

Border Security Force (BSF)

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP)

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB)

Assam Rifles (AR)

Honorary Rank Structure at Retirement

Under this new policy, the honorary rank will be one level higher than the substantive rank held at the time of retirement. The mappings are as follows:

Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs):

Retired Rank Honorary Rank on Retirement Constable Head Constable Head Constable Assistant Sub-Inspector Assistant Sub-Inspector Sub-Inspector Sub-Inspector Inspector

Assam Rifles (AR):

Retired Rank Honorary Rank on Retirement Rifleman Havildar Havildar Warrant Officer Warrant Officer Naib Subedar Naib Subedar Subedar

Strict Eligibility Criteria to Ensure Merit

Only personnel with commendable service records and clear integrity will be considered for honorary promotion. The key eligibility conditions are:

Must meet all promotion criteria for the next higher rank at retirement.

Good and clean service record, with no major punishment in the last five years.

APAR (Annual Performance Appraisal Report) ratings for the last five years must be at least “Good”.

Clearance from Departmental Enquiry/Vigilance is mandatory.

Commanding officer’s recommendation is required.

Terms and Conditions

The honorary rank is ceremonial and does not affect financial entitlements, pensions, or seniority.

It will be conferred only where the corresponding higher rank exists in the personnel’s stream.

Will be awarded on the date of retirement through a formal citation or order.

Will appear in the official discharge certificate and service record as a mark of honor.

A National Gesture of Gratitude

Shri Amit Shah, through his leadership at MHA, has emphasized the government’s focus on recognizing ground-level personnel, often unsung heroes of India’s internal security. This move complements earlier initiatives like:

Ayushman CAPF health card scheme

Increased risk and hardship allowances

Comprehensive housing and welfare projects

By institutionalizing honorary rank promotions, the government seeks to build a culture of recognition and respect within uniformed services.

Boosting Morale and Service Pride

Security experts and former officers hailed the initiative as a much-needed morale booster, especially for retiring personnel from modest backgrounds.

“This is more than a title. It’s a legacy. Retiring as an Inspector rather than a Sub-Inspector might not change the pension, but it transforms how you’re remembered in your community and among peers,” said a retired CRPF officer.

A Salute to Dedication and Sacrifice

The new honorary rank policy is a symbolic but profound salute to the decades of dedication rendered by India’s paramilitary personnel. As the nation marches toward Viksit Bharat @ 2047, such measures signal an inclusive and respect-driven governance model, where every jawan is acknowledged, celebrated, and saluted for their silent service to the nation.