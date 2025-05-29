Left Menu

Supreme Court Grants Interim Bail to Accused in Chhattisgarh Coal-Levy Scam

The Supreme Court has granted interim bail to several individuals accused in the Chhattisgarh coal-levy scam, including former bureaucrats Ranu Sahu and Saumya Chaurasia. The accused are prohibited from staying in Chhattisgarh and must comply with bail conditions, as the investigation continues into a Rs 540 crore extortion scheme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 20:13 IST
Supreme Court Grants Interim Bail to Accused in Chhattisgarh Coal-Levy Scam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court, in a significant development, has granted interim bail to accused individuals in the Chhattisgarh coal-levy scam, including former bureaucrats Ranu Sahu and Saumya Chaurasia, with several conditions imposed on their release.

Justices Surya Kant and Dipankar Datta instructed the state government to reassure witnesses and ensure their protection as the bail conditions include restricting the accused from staying in Chhattisgarh, except when required for court or investigation purposes.

The accused, who are embroiled in multiple scams and face charges related to an alleged Rs 540 crore extortion scam, must submit their passports and cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation, with the case set for further hearing on August 26.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025