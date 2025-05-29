Supreme Court Grants Interim Bail to Accused in Chhattisgarh Coal-Levy Scam

The Supreme Court, in a significant development, has granted interim bail to accused individuals in the Chhattisgarh coal-levy scam, including former bureaucrats Ranu Sahu and Saumya Chaurasia, with several conditions imposed on their release.

Justices Surya Kant and Dipankar Datta instructed the state government to reassure witnesses and ensure their protection as the bail conditions include restricting the accused from staying in Chhattisgarh, except when required for court or investigation purposes.

The accused, who are embroiled in multiple scams and face charges related to an alleged Rs 540 crore extortion scam, must submit their passports and cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation, with the case set for further hearing on August 26.

