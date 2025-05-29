Left Menu

Klaus Schwab's Legal Battle: Whistleblower Allegations Ignite Controversy

Klaus Schwab, founder of the World Economic Forum, has filed a criminal complaint against anonymous whistleblowers following allegations of misconduct. Schwab, who recently announced his resignation, denies the claims as 'stupid and constructed.' The Geneva prosecutor is expected to investigate, amidst ongoing scrutiny of the WEF’s governance practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 20:35 IST
Klaus Schwab

World Economic Forum (WEF) founder Klaus Schwab has launched a legal battle, filing a criminal complaint against anonymous whistleblowers who have alleged misconduct against him. This move follows an investigation initiated by the forum in response to the whistleblower accusations.

The complaint, confirmed by a spokesperson, includes allegations of defamation and coercion. The Geneva prosecutor's office has yet to issue a response, as the situation unfolds amidst public interest and scrutiny.

The controversy underscores broader issues concerning the WEF's governance, with Schwab vehemently denying the 'stupid and constructed' claims. The family denied using forum resources for personal affairs, as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

