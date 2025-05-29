Klaus Schwab's Legal Battle: Whistleblower Allegations Ignite Controversy

World Economic Forum (WEF) founder Klaus Schwab has launched a legal battle, filing a criminal complaint against anonymous whistleblowers who have alleged misconduct against him. This move follows an investigation initiated by the forum in response to the whistleblower accusations.

The complaint, confirmed by a spokesperson, includes allegations of defamation and coercion. The Geneva prosecutor's office has yet to issue a response, as the situation unfolds amidst public interest and scrutiny.

The controversy underscores broader issues concerning the WEF's governance, with Schwab vehemently denying the 'stupid and constructed' claims. The family denied using forum resources for personal affairs, as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)