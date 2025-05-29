Corruption Investigation: Former CFDA Head Under Scrutiny
Bi Jingquan, ex-head of the China Food and Drug Administration, is under investigation for suspected corruption. The anti-graft watchdog announced the probe into Bi, who held significant political roles and led reforms during his tenure. Details of the investigation remain undisclosed.
Bi Jingquan, the former head of the obsolete China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA), is currently under investigation for alleged corruption, as reported by China's anti-graft watchdog on Thursday.
The probe targets potential severe breaches of law and discipline by Bi, who has held various senior political advisory roles. Specifics of the case have not been revealed.
Bi Jingquan, aged 69, is an economics graduate from Peking University and has held senior positions within China's governmental bodies. He notably led reforms at CFDA, streamlining new drug reviews and enhancing generic drug quality.
