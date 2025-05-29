Left Menu

Union Minister's Visit Boosts Development Initiatives in Assam

Union Minister Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya discussed the implementation of key government schemes with Assam's Chief Minister. She urged faster development in Hailakandi, focusing on leveraging natural resources for local projects. The minister reviewed various sectors' efforts and praised women-led self-help groups for their socio-economic contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 29-05-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 20:46 IST
Union Minister's Visit Boosts Development Initiatives in Assam
Union Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya, has visited Assam to discuss key government schemes with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The discussions primarily focused on ensuring welfare benefits successfully reach Below Poverty Line (BPL) families.

Chief Minister Sarma briefed the union minister about the state's proactive step in distributing free rice entitlements for June, July, and August under the National Food Security Act (NFSA). Meanwhile, Bambhaniya concluded her visit to the Hailakandi district, assessing various government initiatives under the Aspirational Districts Programme.

During her assessment, the union minister prioritized the expeditious completion of pending development projects and underscored the importance of leveraging Hailakandi's natural resources for new livelihood opportunities. Interacting with local artisans and self-help groups, Bambhaniya expressed satisfaction with their efforts in promoting regional socio-economic development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025