Union Minister's Visit Boosts Development Initiatives in Assam
Union Minister Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya discussed the implementation of key government schemes with Assam's Chief Minister. She urged faster development in Hailakandi, focusing on leveraging natural resources for local projects. The minister reviewed various sectors' efforts and praised women-led self-help groups for their socio-economic contributions.
Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya, has visited Assam to discuss key government schemes with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The discussions primarily focused on ensuring welfare benefits successfully reach Below Poverty Line (BPL) families.
Chief Minister Sarma briefed the union minister about the state's proactive step in distributing free rice entitlements for June, July, and August under the National Food Security Act (NFSA). Meanwhile, Bambhaniya concluded her visit to the Hailakandi district, assessing various government initiatives under the Aspirational Districts Programme.
During her assessment, the union minister prioritized the expeditious completion of pending development projects and underscored the importance of leveraging Hailakandi's natural resources for new livelihood opportunities. Interacting with local artisans and self-help groups, Bambhaniya expressed satisfaction with their efforts in promoting regional socio-economic development.
