Global Push Against Terror: India's All-Party Delegations Lead Charge

India's all-party delegations, led by prominent MPs, conducted meetings with global leaders emphasizing a zero-tolerance stance towards terrorism. The groups engaged with political figures in Sierra Leone, Jakarta, Pretoria, Riyadh, Panama City, and Rome, urging international cooperation to counter terrorism and highlighting India's firm resolve against cross-border threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta/Riyadh/Freetown | Updated: 29-05-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 20:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an unprecedented diplomatic initiative, India's all-party delegations met global leaders and two dozen ambassadors on Thursday to discuss comprehensive measures against terrorism. The delegations, led by MPs such as Shrikant Eknath Shinde and Sanjay Kumar Jha, sought to galvanize international efforts towards a zero-tolerance approach to this global threat.

The meetings resonated with calls for unity, with Sierra Leone's Parliament honoring Pahalgam terror attack victims. Indian representatives reaffirmed the nation's strategic constraints in counter-terrorism while maintaining zero tolerance. Similar sentiments echoed in Jakarta and Pretoria, underscoring the imperative for concerted diplomatic actions as outlined by a UNSC statement.

Further bolstering these efforts, the delegations also canvassed support in Pretoria, Riyadh, Panama City, and Rome. Discussions underscored the need for strategic partnerships and international solidarity in countering terrorism, stressing India's resolute stance and recent precision strikes on Pakistan's terror infrastructure. Global leaders, including Italy's undersecretary, lauded India's outreach and affirmed shared interests in combating terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

