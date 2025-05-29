Court Denies Bail in Major Financial Fraud Case

An Indian court has dismissed the anticipatory bail application of Vivek Tiwari, the former CEO of Boston Ivy Healthcare Solutions, in a case involving allegations of cheating, criminal breach of trust, and forgery filed by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW).

The court's decision was based on the initial investigation, which revealed significant economic fraud, suggesting that Tiwari's custodial interrogation might be necessary to uncover the conspiracy and track the financial transactions.

Evidence presented showed potential misappropriation of shareholder funds, leading the court to reject Tiwari's argument of baseless accusations, reflecting concerns over possible evidence tampering.

(With inputs from agencies.)