Shake-up in Karnataka Police Leadership Amid Communal Tensions
In reaction to rising communal tensions in Dakshina Kannada following a recent youth murder, the Karnataka government has implemented a reshuffling of high-ranking police officials across several districts, including Mangaluru, Udupi, and Belagavi, appointing new commissioners and superintendents to stabilize the situation and ensure law and order.
Amid escalating communal tensions in Dakshina Kannada, the Karnataka government has executed a strategic reshuffle within its police leadership. This move follows the recent murder of a youth that stirred unrest in the region.
Anupam Agrawal, previously the Mangaluru City Police Commissioner, has been transferred, making way for Sudheer Kumar Reddy, who has been appointed as his successor. Reddy steps into this role from his position as the Deputy Inspector General of Police in the Intelligence Department.
Additionally, there have been significant transfers within the ranks, including changes in the Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, as well as in Belagavi City, with new appointees tasked to restore community trust and security.
