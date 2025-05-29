Mystery in Delhi: Uncovering the Hotel Room Death

A 40-year-old man was discovered dead under suspicious circumstances in a central Delhi hotel room, prompting an investigation by local authorities, according to officials.

The deceased, identified as Sachin Sagar from Roshanara Road, checked into the Arakashan Road hotel with a woman before being found unresponsive later that day, police stated.

No visible injuries were noted on the body. A sex-enhancing tablet was discovered among Sagar's belongings, and police are following procedural protocols under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. The investigation continues, pending autopsy results and further inquiries.