Lok Sabha Speaker to Lead Discussion at BRICS Forum in Brazil

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is set to lead an Indian parliamentary delegation to the 11th BRICS Parliamentary Forum, slated to take place in Brazil next week.

The focus of this international gathering, to be held from June 3-5 in Brasilia, is the role of BRICS parliaments in fostering inclusive global governance.

Key themes include inter-parliamentary cooperation in responsible AI and reform of multilateral peace structures, drawing participation from both BRICS and invited nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)