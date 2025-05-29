Left Menu

Lok Sabha Speaker to Lead Discussion at BRICS Forum in Brazil

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will head a delegation to the 11th BRICS Parliamentary Forum in Brazil, focusing on inter-parliamentary cooperation in AI and multilateral peace reforms. The forum, held from June 3-5 in Brasilia, will address global governance and sustainability, with participation from BRICS countries and other invited nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 21:42 IST
Lok Sabha Speaker to Lead Discussion at BRICS Forum in Brazil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is set to lead an Indian parliamentary delegation to the 11th BRICS Parliamentary Forum, slated to take place in Brazil next week.

The focus of this international gathering, to be held from June 3-5 in Brasilia, is the role of BRICS parliaments in fostering inclusive global governance.

Key themes include inter-parliamentary cooperation in responsible AI and reform of multilateral peace structures, drawing participation from both BRICS and invited nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025