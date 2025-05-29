Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's Legal Battle: High Court Dismisses Petition in Army Remarks Case

The Allahabad High Court has dismissed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's petition against a trial court complaint regarding his alleged derogatory statements about the Indian Army. The court's decision follows arguments that the petition was not maintainable and claimed that the remarks were fabricated and malicious.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 29-05-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 21:43 IST
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal development, the Allahabad High Court has rejected Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's petition opposing a trial court's complaint and summons related to alleged derogatory comments he made about the Indian Army during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Justice Subhash Vidyarthi, presiding over the Lucknow bench, stated that a detailed order would be released by Monday. State lawyers argued that the petition should be dropped as Gandhi has alternative legal avenues to pursue, suggesting that his initial remarks justify the complaint against him.

Gandhi had contended that the allegations were fabricated and issued with malicious intent, challenging the lower court's decision to summon him. A complainant claimed Gandhi's remarks, made during the Yatra, had maligned the Indian Army amidst tensions with China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

