Legal Drama: Maradona's Medical Trial Dismissed Amidst Judge Resignation

The trial concerning the alleged negligent homicide of Diego Maradona by his medical team has been declared invalid, according to Argentine media reports on Thursday.

Diego Maradona's death in 2020, a national icon who led Argentina to World Cup victory, triggered legal proceedings against seven medical professionals. The trial began on March 11, accusing them of 'simple homicide with eventual intent.' However, the case faced a major setback.

This Thursday, a significant development occurred when one of the three presiding judges, Julieta Makintach, resigned following allegations of an ethical breach. Video footage showed Makintach being interviewed by a documentary crew at the Buenos Aires courthouse, violating judicial protocols. If convicted, the defendants faced prison terms ranging from eight to 25 years.

