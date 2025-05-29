Harvard Fights Back: Federal Judge Blocks Trump's Bid to Revoke International Enrollment

In a significant legal development, a federal judge announced plans to issue an injunction preventing the Trump administration from revoking Harvard University's ability to enroll international students. The U.S. District Judge, Allison Burroughs, indicated a broad preliminary injunction would be forthcoming.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) had attempted to advance a renewed administrative process to challenge the Ivy League institution's certification, which allows it to host international students. However, Judge Burroughs signaled support for Harvard's stance that the administration's move was an 'unprecedented and retaliatory attack' on academic freedom.

Harvard's legal action claims that the administration's efforts violate constitutional rights, including free speech and due process. The university highlights the potential losses in diversity and academic fluency, as over a quarter of its current enrollment consists of international students.

