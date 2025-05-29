Left Menu

CBI Probes ED Official in Odisha Bribery Scandal

The Central Bureau of Investigation is probing a deputy director of the Enforcement Directorate in Odisha for suspected involvement in a bribery case. A trap operation led to several arrests, but the officer in question has not been detained as investigations continue.

Updated: 29-05-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 22:18 IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is investigating a deputy director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Odisha due to suspicions of involvement in a bribery case, officials reported on Thursday.

The CBI, acting on information, executed a trap operation in the state, leading to the arrest of several individuals connected to the case, officials stated.

The specific role of the officer came to light during the investigation, prompting further questioning, although no arrest has been made yet, according to authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

