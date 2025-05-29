CBI Probes ED Official in Odisha Bribery Scandal

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is investigating a deputy director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Odisha due to suspicions of involvement in a bribery case, officials reported on Thursday.

The CBI, acting on information, executed a trap operation in the state, leading to the arrest of several individuals connected to the case, officials stated.

The specific role of the officer came to light during the investigation, prompting further questioning, although no arrest has been made yet, according to authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)