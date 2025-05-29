Drama in the Tax Office: IRS Officer Attacked Amidst Growing Tensions

An IRS officer, Gaurav Garg, sustained injuries after being attacked by a colleague from the Income Tax Department in Lucknow. The incident unfolded at 3 pm in the Hazratganj office, sparking police involvement and medical intervention.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ashish Shrivastava, confirmed that Garg contacted the Hazratganj police, prompting swift action. The officer's condition is stable, and legal proceedings are underway to address the altercation.

In response, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav criticized the BJP government, drawing attention to the incident and asserting it highlights intra-departmental tensions. He urged a thorough investigation to ascertain the reasons behind the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)